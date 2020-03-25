Kindly Share This Story:

As the World faces the challenges of Coronavirus, the Special Assitant to the Delta State Governor on Special Duties Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has called on Politicians, Religious Leaders, royal fathers, Businessmen, and well-meaning Nigerians to donate hand sanitizers and face mask to Nigerians.

Ossai who made this known on his Facebook page noted that everyone needs to contribute their quota to fight the spread and fear of Coronavirus.

” The Covid-19 pandemic is a reality with the increasing number of confirmed cases in Nigeria there is need for Politicians, Religious Leaders, royal fathers Businessmen, and well-meaning Nigerians to donate hand sanitizers and face mask to Nigerians.

As of today, there are countless Nigerians who can’t afford hand sanitizer and we have to provide them to stop the spread and fear of the coronavirus.

Enough of preaching every day by GovernmentGovernment, Religious Leaders.

This calls for action and together we can conquer the spread and fear Covid-19.

Our economy is being affected daily and we can’t be shouting stay at home, work from home when we are yet to provide free sanitizer to our people.

We have individuals who can afford to provide thousands of hand sanitizers to people out there.

Irrespective of the power of our finances, we can speak out by donating hand sanitizer and face mask to Nigerians .” He said while commending the Delta State Government for the steps taking to end the spread and fear of Coronavirus.

