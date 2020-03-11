Policeman kills wife, self over alleged infidelity in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By- Dayo Johnson Akure.

OVER alleged infidelity, a policeman attached to the Ondo state command identified as Tolulope reportedly shot dead his wife and thereafter committed suicide in Akungba-Akoko area of Ondo state.

The deceased wife who was nursing a three-week-old baby was killed on Tuesday evening.

Vanguard learnt that the couple also had a two-year-old baby.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect an indigene of Supare and serving at the Akungba Akoko Police Divisional Station committed the crime after he returned from work.

Reports had it that the suspect had been complaining that the number of calls the deceased received on a daily basis from men.

The suspect who according to sources had given the deceased several warning until the ill-fated day when he returned from office and the deceased received several phone calls in his presence.

He was said to have been infuriated and went for his service gun and shot dead the wife at close range.

She reportedly died on the spot.

The gunshot reportedly attracted neighbours who rushed to the scene and met the deceased in her the pool of her blood.

Vanguard learnt the suspected thereafter shot himself at close range and died instantly.

The state police command spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro described the incident as unfortunate.

Ikoro told newsmen that investigations into the ugly incident had commenced

He, however, said that the actual cause of the death of the policeman was yet to be ascertained.

According to him” the couple was the only one at home when the incident happened hence no one can actually pinpoint that it was a case of murder and suicide.

Ikoro, however, said that the “police is not ruling out the possibility of explosion due to the loud noise that was heard at the time the incident occurred.

