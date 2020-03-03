Police, vigilante battle kidnappers, kill one in Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Officers of the Nigeria Police force attached to Serti division in Gashaka local government area of Taraba state, have neutralised one kidnapper and arrested seven others when the operatives in collaboration with the Vigilante group engaged a kidnap syndicate in a gun duel.

The sting operation which according to the spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal was successful, led to the rescue of one Tashi Abba who was abducted by the gang from his residence.

The suspected kidnappers were also paraded at the Police Command in Jalingo.

According to him, ” the Kidnappers of Alh. Tashi Abba was tracked and located in a hideout.

“Immediately the kidnappers sighted the police, they engaged the operatives in a gun battle which led to the killing of one Isa Passion and the arrest of seven others.

“The victim was eventually rescued. The investigation is in progress and the suspects would be charged to court.”

vanguard

