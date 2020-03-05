Police uncover illegal baby factory in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

Police operatives in Ogun State have discovered a suspected baby-making home at Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode local government area of the State.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

According to the statement, the illegal baby factory was discovered when one of the inmates who escaped from the home reported at Mowe police station that she was lured into the home and held captive there for some time now.

She stated that “the owner of the criminal home, Florence Ogbonna, who lured her into the home usually contract the service of some able body men to sleep with them and impregnate them, and immediately any of them gave birth to a baby, such baby will be taken away by the said Florence Ogbonna to only God know place”.

“Upon her report, the DPO Mowe division, SP Marvis Jayeola mobilized his detectives to the scene where 12 ladies between the ages of 20-25years were rescued with six amongst them heavily pregnant”.

“Three suspects namely; Florence Ogbonna Chibuke Akabueze, and Chibuzor Okafor were arrested in connection to the case”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He equally directed that the victims be kept in safe and protective custody pending when they will be re-united with their respective families.

