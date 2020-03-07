Police trail suspected kidnappers of 80-year-old woman in Yenagoa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Bayelsa said on Friday that it was doing everything possible to rescue an 80-year-old woman, Beauty Nimiyigha, abducted by suspected kidnappers on Thursday night.

SP Asinim Butswat, Spokesman for the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa that the command had launched a manhunt for the masterminds of the crime.

Butswat said that the command’s anti-kidnap unit was already trailing the suspects and gave the assurance that the woman would soon be freed unhurt.

“On Thursday at about 2340 hours, five gunmen went to Agudama Ekpetiama community in Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA) in a Pathfinder jeep without a registration number.

“They kidnapped one Mrs Beauty Nimiyigha aged 80 years, abandoned the jeep and escaped into the creek.

“The command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers in order to rescue the victim,’’ Butswat said.

In another news, houses owners in Okoria community in Agudama-Epie, a suburb in Yenagoa, have protested against alleged planned demolition of their property by the Central Naval Command.

The aggrieved protesters on Thursday marched through the Melford Okilo Road terminating at the Government House in Yenagoa to appeal to Bayelsa Gov, Douye Diri, to intervene and prevail on the Naval Authorities to stop the planned demolition of their houses.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesting residents, comprised property of owners of buildings around the Okoria community in Agudama-Epie, close to the Central Naval Command in Yenagoa.

They carried placards with different inscriptions reading: ‘We no go gree , our sweat no go go in vain’,’”they want to destroy our property,” Mr President and Governor, please save us’, and ‘we say no to oppression, Nigeria Navy you can’t destroy our houses without compensation’ amongst others.

Two members of the group, Asaye Ebikebina and Emmanuel Efrisou, told NAN that the men of Central Naval Command had given them until Saturday, March 7, to demolish their property without compensation in spite that he matter was in court.

