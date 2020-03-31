Police to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

Adamawa State Police Command has directed all its formations in the state to enforce the lockdown imposed by the government as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, gave the directive in a statement signed by the Command Spokesperson, Sulaiman Nguroje, in Yola on Tuesday.

The state government had ordered a 14-day lockdown of the state with effect from midnight of Tuesday.

Madaki said the development followed health threat posed by COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown of the state by the government to enable its containment.

He enjoined citizens of the state to voluntarily adhere to the government’s directive.

The commissioner said: “I hereby direct all DPOs, Operational Commanders and their Supervising Area Commanders to ensure that the order is strictly enforced within their areas of jurisdiction.

“Also, Area Commanders and DPOs are directed to observe safety measures and ensure interstate travel restrictions along borders with Cameroon.”

He further directed that tricycles, taxis and bus operators within the state remain restricted.

He said that only hospital ambulances, firefighters, security vehicles were allowed to move freely during the period, while filling stations and banks were to offer skeletal services during the period of the restriction. (NAN)

