Police Sergeant’s son stabbed to death by 13yr old in Ughelli

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE 15-year-old son of a police sergeant attached to the Ughelli ‘A’ Division Police station, was Saturday night stabbed to death by his 13-year-old friend over a financial disagreement between both of them.

The victim, Marvellous Ekrake, was said to have collapsed at the front pouch of a neighbour were he struggled to for help and bled to death from the wound he sustained during the incident.

The incident according to security sources, happened at the Police quarters located behind the Ughelli office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, opposite the Ughelli Police station.

Giving details of how the incident happened, an eye witness at the scene of the incident, said trouble started following a disagreement between the two over the sharing formula of money paid for a job they both executed on a building earlier in the day.

The suspect identified as Progress Life, according to the witness, had accosted the victim demanding a certain percentage of the money paid for the job, a demand that did not go down well with the victim.

The source said: “Angered by the refusal of the victim whose parents were not at home at the time of the incident less for his younger sister, the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Marvellous on the throat after which he immediately fled to an unknown destination.

“Before he died, Marvellous had crawled to the house of another Police Inspector crying for help, but was reported dead before he could get the needed help after losing so much blood from the wound sustained.”

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya were fruitless at press time.

