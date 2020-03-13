Police rescue Niger Republic kidnap victim in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

The Zamfara Police Command has rescued a Nigerien, Diddi Kadiri-Ibrahim, abducted from the Republic of Niger, in Shinkafi local government area of the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Shehu Mohammed disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Gusau.

Mohammed said the victim was abducted on March 2, from his Abalak village, Tahoa state in the Republic of Niger.

He said the rescue followed a credible distress telephone call to the Zamfara state Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran on Wednesday evening.

The PPRO explained that under the state’s Peace and Reconciliation Committee machinery, the police and officials of the state government mobilised to the bushes in Shinkafi where they secured the release of the victim.

He said the victim had already been debriefed by the police while his medical fitness had been ascertained, “what remains now is to hand him over to his relations.’’

Also speaking, Dauran said, “when we received the distress call that a white man was seen on motorcycle being transported by armed bandits around Shinkafi area, we quickly mobilised police personnel and together, we went there.

“I called and enquired from the neighbouring states of Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, and Kaduna if there was any kidnap case of an expatriate.

“However there was none but we still went ahead to save the victim whom we found out is from the Republic of Niger, spoke Hausa and Arabic fluently,’’ he said.

He said, with the support of the repentant bandits in the state, the search for the Nigerien victim as well as his unconditional release was made easy.

Dauran further called on the unrepentant bandits in the state to embrace peace.

Narrating his ordeal, the victim, Ibrahim said he was picked by some gunmen from his village while he was sitting near his house.

“They (bandits) moved me from one camp to another throughout the three days l was in captivity and only asked my family once for a ransom of N5 million threatening to kill me if they did not pay.

“I finally found myself in the bushes of Zamfara where l was rescued and l thank God and the Nigerian security and in particular the Zamfara government for ensuring my freedom,’’ he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: