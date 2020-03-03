Police minister pledges strengthened operations against bandits

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi said the recent attack on some communities in Kaduna State would strengthen security agencies’ resolve to continue the offensive attack on unrepentant bandits.

Mr. Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, the Press Secretary to the Minister, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dingyadi condemned in strong terms the attacks on Igabi and Giwa communities in Kaduna State, leading to loss of innocent lives and property.

“The ugly incidence will further strengthen the resolve of Nigeria Police and other security agencies to continue the ongoing offensive operation against unrepentant bandits and enemies of Nigeria,” the minister said.

He said the ministry’s mandate to entrench the operation of community policing would soon culminate in people-centered, visible and deep-rooted policing.

The minister said the community policing initiative would deepen the safety of lives and property in cities and rural communities in the country.

