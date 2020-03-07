Police Inspector allegedly shots wife to death in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Bayelsa has arrested a policeman, Insp. Tuddy Warebayigha, who allegedly shot his wife, Charity, over a marital misunderstanding.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Yenagoa, said the suspect has been arrested and detained at the state criminal investigation department.

Tuddy, who was said to have had a misunderstanding with the wife, trailed her to the farm at Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area and shot her.

ALSO READ: Police nab woman for impersonation in Niger

“On 24/02/2020 at about 1350 hours, Inspector Tuddy Warebayigha, serving at Kaima Police Division, Bayelsa State shot his wife, Mrs Charity Francis Tuddy on her way to the farm at Sampou, Kolokuma/ Opukuma Local Government Area, over marital misunderstanding.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

“The suspect was arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation,’’ Butswat said.

According to him, if found culpable, the policeman will be dismissed and charge to court.

In another news, the operatives of the Niger Police Command have trailed and arrested one Patience Roberts at Maraba in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State for impersonation.

The Niger Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

Usman said that Patience always introduced herself to her victims as Deputy Superintendent of Police attached to EFCC Headquarters Abuja.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: