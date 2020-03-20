Police Games: Zone XI emerges 3rd winning 156 medals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

As the biennial Police Games winds up, the Zone XI police command emerged third on the medals table winning a total of 157 medals.

The game tagged: Awka 2020 was held at Anambra state, with participants from all the police commands across the state.

Receiving the contingent, the Zone XI command headquarters in Osogbo, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Bashir Makama commended the feat achieved by men of the command at the games.

He also urged sports administrator in the country to adopt catch them young approach in identifying talents with a view to taking sports to the next level in the country.

He also stressed the need for investment in sports infrastructure to provide an enabling environment for athletes to thrive and be able to compete with their colleagues globally.

His words, “Sports administrator must catch great potentials in the country young and make a physical and financial investment in the sport that will identify talents that are hidden”.

He also said that the Zone will go back to the drawing board to identify the challenges faced during the game and also work harder to retain gold in all the sports that the zone will participate, in the future”.

He adds, “The zone is happy with the performance of all the contingents at the event. The reason for this reception is to encourage the participants and review what they have done at the event.

“The zone occupied the 3rd position at the 12th Biennial Nigeria Police Game with 156 medals. We won 53 gold, 48 silver, and 55 bronze medals”.

Earlier in the address of the Zonal sporting officer, Ilori Amos at the reception, he said, sporting activities are highly essential for police officers daily to enhance their capacity physically, socially, morally and intellectually.

VANGUARD

