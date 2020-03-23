Breaking News
Translate

Police disperse violent protest by El-Zakzaky’s sect in Abuja

On 12:39 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
El-Zakzaky, Kaduna, court
El-Zakzaky

By Kingsley Omonobi

Police operatives yesterday evening dispersed a violent protest by some members of the disbanded El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), along Aguiyi Ironsi way in Maitama district.

The sect members, who went berserk and were attacking police operatives and other innocent citizens with stones and dangerous weapons, defied the subsisting directive by the FCT Minister, restricting all protests and procession to Unity Fountain.

READ ALSO: FCT Police arrest 42 suspects over rape, other criminal offences

“Reacting to the development, FCT Police Command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement:  “The sect while executing the unruly act damaged the windscreen of a Police Rapid Response Patrol vehicle.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!