The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says it has arrested a 38-year-old man for alleged vandalisation of telecommunications mast located at Gosa, Airport Road Area of Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, made the disclosure in a statement, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Manzah disclosed that the suspect was arrested in possession of 16 back-up batteries suspected to be vandalised from the mast.

He said the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while responding to a distress call that some robbers invaded a facility housing telecommunication mast belonging to ATC Nigeria and carted away 16 back-up hybrid batteries.

According to him, the command recovered a golf car with registration number KUJ 610 XU, painted in Abuja Taxi colour and 16 back-up hybrid batteries.

He noted that other members of the gang fled the scene upon sighting the police patrol team, adding that the command has intensified effort to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The spokesman said the suspect would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation, and reiterated commitment of the command to protect installations and critical infrastructures in the FCT.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

