Police arrest woman for killing ex-lover’s 6 months old baby in Umuahia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- The Abia State Police Command, has arrested 26-year-old woman identified as Chinazaekpere Uwadineke, for allegedly killing a six months old baby of her ex-lover, in Umuahia.

It was gathered that a report of a missing child was lodged to the police in Umuahia who swung into action and found the child dead in a drainage channel in the city.

Police sources told Vanguard that Uwadineke who was an ex-lover to the baby’s father had earlier visited their residence in the city and took away the baby when she discovered that his mother had left him in the care of other children.

The Police sources said; “A report was made that a 6 months old baby was missing and on investigation, police operatives on a tip-off, found the baby dead in a gutter.

“Information got to us that the suspect had a day ago visited the compound of the deceased and found out that the mother left the child in the care of a babysitter.

“She deceived the babysitter that the mother asked her to bring the child. The babysitter handed the baby to her. Nobody knew where she took the baby to but the child was found dead in a gutter.

“She later confessed that she is a girlfriend to the father of the deceased whom she has been dating for sometimes now but never knew that the man was married with children.

“Maybe out of provocation, she had to find a means of getting the child killed. Right now, investigation is ongoing while the dead child has been deposited at the morgue. The suspect said that she had a series of abortion for the married boyfriend who never disclosed his true marital status to her.”

Contacted, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, who confirmed the arrest of the woman, explained that she has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Vanguard Nigeria News

