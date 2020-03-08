Police arrest three men with human skull in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Police Command said on Sunday three men have been arrested for allegedly removing a human skull from a cemetery for ritual purposes.

The Command spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement that policemen from Area ‘E’ Command, Festac arrested the suspects.

The suspects are – Dauda Tijani (42), Olawale Shodolamu (70) who is an herbalist and Seun Falana (37), a staff of Trinity Cemetery in Ajegunle.

According to him, Tijani was intercepted at Alakija Bus stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway by policemen who found on him a black polythene bag containing a human skull.

Elkana said: “The suspect confessed that he was sent by the herbalist, Shodolamu, to collect the skull from a cemetery attendant.

“The herbalist claimed that he bought the human skull from Falana at the sum of N10, 000 only.

“The suspected herbalist usually grinds the human skull together with other substances to prepare herbs and charms for his customers.”

He said the third suspect confessed that he had been digging graves in the past to remove human skulls and sell to herbalists.

“Investigation is ongoing. The suspects will soon be charged to court,’’ the police spokesman added. (NAN)

