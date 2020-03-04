Police arrest telecommunication mast vandal in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command said on Wednesday a suspected telecommunication mast vandal, Balleri Gagari, had been arrested with 16 batteries in Abuja.

The command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement the suspect was arrested at about 4:00 a.m., on Wednesday.

According to him, the suspect was caught in possession of 16 back up batteries vandalised from a telecommunication mast located at Gosa, Airport Road.

The statement read: “The suspect was arrested by operatives from the Command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while responding to a distress call that some robbers invaded a facility housing a telecommunication mast that belongs to ATC Nigeria, and stole 16 backup hybrid batteries.

“A golf car with registration number KUJ 610 XU, painted in Abuja Taxi colour was recovered from the scene as an exhibit, alongside the 16 backup hybrid batteries.

“Other members of the gang fled the scene when they sighted the police patrol team.

“The Command is intensifying effort to arrest other suspects that are now at large.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

