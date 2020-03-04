Breaking News
Translate

Police arrest telecommunication mast vandal in Abuja

On 6:27 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Plateau attack: Death toll rises to 15

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command said on Wednesday a suspected telecommunication mast vandal, Balleri Gagari, had been arrested with 16 batteries in Abuja.

The command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement the suspect was arrested at about 4:00 a.m., on Wednesday.

According to him, the suspect was caught in possession of 16 back up batteries vandalised from a telecommunication mast located at Gosa, Airport Road.

The statement read: “The suspect was arrested by operatives from the Command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while responding to a distress call that some robbers invaded a facility housing a telecommunication mast that belongs to ATC Nigeria, and stole 16 backup hybrid batteries.

“A golf car with registration number KUJ 610 XU, painted in Abuja Taxi colour was recovered from the scene as an exhibit, alongside the 16 backup hybrid batteries.

“Other members of the gang fled the scene when they sighted the police patrol team.

“The Command is intensifying effort to arrest other suspects that are now at large.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!