Police arrest suspected kidnapper, rescue 13 victims in Enugu

Police in Enugu had arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued 13 persons during a successful raid on the criminals’ hideout.in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said the Command also recovered one locally-made pistol with two live cartridges, one metal toy pistol, two motorcycles and one Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number MSA 657 XA during the raid.

He said the operation was conducted at about 6:00 a.m., on Saturday following an intelligence report, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman, detailed a team of operatives of the Puff Adder to carry out the mission.

According to him, the police team traced a gang of suspected kidnappers conveying 13 victims in a Toyota Hiace bus to their hideout.

He said: “On sighting the operatives along Enugu-Markurdi Highway, the kidnappers diverted and disappeared into Akomagbo Ubagaike Community in Igbo-Eze North local government area of the state.

“At about 1:00 p.m. the operatives further traced them to their hideout in a house belonging to one Chidi Ogbonna, popularly ‘Egbe’ in the said Akomagbo Ubagaike Community in Igbo-Eze North local government area, where they were holding the victims hostage.

“On sighting the operatives, the kidnappers took to their heels, while the team succeeded in arresting a female member of the gang, named Gloria Mnwanezi.

“The team rescued the 13 victims.” (NAN)

Vanguard

