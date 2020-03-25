Police arrest notorious kidnapper, armed robbery suspects in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

Shehu Danjuma – Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command said on Wednesday a notorious kidnapper terrorising the state, Mohammed Gidado, has been arrested..

Gidado has been on the police wanted list for several months.

The command also arrested four armed robbery suspects who has been terrorizing Katsina metropolis and neighboring local government areas in the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Katsina.

He said the suspect was arrested by a police patrol team in Safana local government area of the state while riding a Bajaj motorcycle.

He said the police patrol team searched the motorcycle and recovered 90 rounds of 7.6mm Live ammunitions.

The team, according to the Command spokesman also recovered the sum of N78,000 from the suspect.

