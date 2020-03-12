Breaking News
Police arrest 98 suspects, recover 15 AK47 rifles in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command said on Thursday 98 suspects have been arrested for various criminal offences in the nation’s capital.

The command also said it had recovered 15 AK47 rifles in the past two months.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Mr. Bala Ciroma, disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja.

According to him, 21 locally made pistols; two pump action, 379 ammunition, 17 cars, and one tricycle were recovered from criminal elements during the period.

Others are 26 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana and 79 mobile phones.

Ciroma said policemen also recovered from the suspects are four pairs of military camouflage, three packs of dizapam, 18 bottles of codeine syrup, four packs of extol, cutlasses, knives, and others.

He said the command had made concerted efforts to fulfill its commitment to fight crime and ensure quality service delivery for FCT residents.

He said: “It is, therefore, cardinal to call on community leaders, religious leaders, residents, and other stakeholders to support the police in its effort to fight crime, make FCT safe and secured for all.

“While appreciating the residents for their support, I want to entreat all not to relent in their efforts to support the police with information.

“All communities in the FCT must rise to the occasion and unanimously gang up against criminals by exposing their activities to the police.

“If we must enjoy a crime-free society, members of the public must deliberately make their respective communities inaccessible to criminals.” (NAN)

 

