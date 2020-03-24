Police arrest 34 suspected cultists in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 34 suspected cultists in various locations in the state.

This is coming barely a week after the state governor, Udom Emmanuel signed the law banning about 62 cult groups in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects were banned when its Operatives identified and raided cultists rendezvous in Uruan Local Government Area, Uyo plaza and 101 Estate in Uyo Local Government.

Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi reiterated that in the coming days, additional bites would be given to the law against cultism, and in that regard, he has enjoined the Area Commanders, DPOs and Tactical teams to intensify the fight while the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) personnel are to infiltrate these groups to identify the members and sponsors for possible arrest and prosecution.

ALSO READ: China virus epicentre to open up as world locks down

He called on for unalloyed cooperation and supports of the people of the State in this fight against cultism.

Meanwhile, the police Commissioner cautioned against unnecessary arrest and detention following the scourge the Coronavirus in the country even as officers are advised to release all suspects on bailable offenses.

The Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, who gave the directive was in line with the guidelines and directives issued by both the Federal and Akwa Ibom State Governments in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Police Public Relations Officer, Fredrick N-Nudam, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) in a statement in Uyo said, ‘’the Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State, CP Imohimi Edgal has directed all officers to observe personal safety measures, while Area Commanders, DPOs and Tactical Commanders are to avoid unnecessary arrest and detention of suspects.

ALSO READ: US coronavirus deaths exceed 100 for first time in a single day

‘’In the same vein, he ordered the immediate release on bail of suspects whose cases are bailable. The Commissioner of Police further cautioned officers that suspects involved in very serious/capital Offences must be screened before detention and charged to court as quickly as possible.

‘’Similarly, the Commissioner of Police enjoined the good people of Akwa Ibom State to avoid social visits to Police Stations and other Police offices, and minimize official visits, except when the visit is absolutely necessary. To ensure better service delivery, he urged the people resident in the State to contact the Area commanders, DPOs, Tactical Commanders and the Control room on the following phone numbers:’’

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: