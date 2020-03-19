Police arrest 3 suspects for robbing, killing pregnant woman in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has arrested three suspects for robbing and killing a pregnant woman in Damakasa in Apo resettlement in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the arrest, in Abuja.

He explained that the suspects who went into hiding after the operation were arrested in their hideout in Deidei.

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation, while efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang who are at large.

The commissioner said that the command also arrested two suspects in Lugbe Zone 9 for assaulting some police personnel while responding to a distress call.

He said that the command also arrested three motorcycle riders who alongside others lynched a motorist at an accident scene.

”Similarly, the command has within one week arrested 12 suspects for cultism activities around Zuba and seven okada riders in connection with the murder of an alleged motorcycle thief in Dutse Makaranta, among others.

”The exhibits recovered include; two locally made pistols, two pump action, nine live cartridges, one dagger, four motorcycles, and television sets,” he said.

Ciroma also said that the command had commenced investigation into the violent riot that led to the recent closure of the Dutse Market.

He said that four suspects arrested in connection with the incident were currently under investigation and would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.

He said that the command would begin vigorous enforcement of the ministerial directive banning the operations of motorcycles in satellite towns in the territory.

Ciroma said that this followed the flagrantly disregard by the Okada riders to the directive to extend their operations to the expressway and highways, especially around Lugbe, Kubwa, Deidei, Karu and Nyanya axis.

