Police arraign man, 41, over alleged N800,000 fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police on Monday arraigned a 41-year-old man, Saheed Atere, in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding Mr Oyewole Odunsi of N800,000 under the pretext of supplying him nine cows.

Odunsi, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug.8, 2019 about 10 a.m at Badagry, Lagos.

Adeosun alleged that the defendant obtained N800,000 from Odunsi, through his Ecobank account under the pretext of purchasing nine cows for Odunsi, which he allegedly did not supply.

READ ALSO:

The prosecutor further alleged that Atere stole a ram valued N150,000 also belonging to Odunsi on Aug.14, 2019 about 11:30 a.m. at No. 1, Ashade St., Iworo, Badagry.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 314 and 170 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Segun Aka-Bashorun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 30, for further hearing. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: