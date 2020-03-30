Polaris Bank provides 400 specialized beds, accessories

Kindly Share This Story:

POLARIS Bank has given a boost to government’s efforts in the fight against Coronavirus, COVID-19. The bank has acquired 400 specialised hospital beds, complete with mattresses and accessories for this purpose.

The beds according to the bank, will be handed over to the Lagos State Government, being the state most hit by the pandemic, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and other State Governments.

READ ALSOTinubu donates N200m to contain coronavirus

The Bank also announced that it would be partnering with the Nigeria Coalition Against COVID-19 (NCAC), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), health institutions and state governments in stemming the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering additional materials to cover the areas of testing, isolation, treatment and training.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Bank, Tokunbo Abiru, who disclosed this in a letter to the customers and stakeholders of the bank, explained that the Bank, working with relevant partners and government, remains committed to “doing everything possible to keep our environment safe for all”.

Kindly Share This Story: