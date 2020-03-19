PMS: FCT filling stations comply with N125 per litre directive

Kindly Share This Story:

Barely 24 hours after the Federal Government’s directive to filling stations to sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N125 per litre, there had been full compliance in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the situation in Abuja, reports that most of the filling stations have adjusted their metres to N125.

At Danmarna filling station located at Airport Road, it was observed that a litre of PMS was sold for N125.

A customer, who bought fuel at the station, was seen taking picture of the adjusted metre, with a promise to post it on social media as one of the stations to first comply with the directive.

When NAN asked from the petrol attendant if the adjusted pump price would not amount to a loss, considering the fact that the PMS had been in stock earlier, he said that filling stations would be compensated.

“They will deduct it from our next purchase at the depot; it will still come to the same amount and we are not going to incur any loss.

Also at Dan Oil, a litre of PMS was sold for N125, although there was an unusual queue at the filling station in what appeared like a move to see if the station had complied.

At Shema Petroleum Limited near Abuja city gate, a litre was also sold for N125,00.

NAN reports that following the adjustment in the petroleum pump price, residents were optimistic of a downward review in transportation cost.

Mrs Alice Dauda, a civil servant, said that though she was hopeful that commercial vehicles would reduce their fares, she, however, added that the greed and the quest to make more money could deter them.

She called on the National Union of Road Transportation Workers (NURTW) and other appropriate bodies saddled with regulation of Abuja taxis to enforce price adjustment.

NAN recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, approved the reduction in the pump price of PMS from N145 per litre to N125.

