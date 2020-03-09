Plateau teachers flood Registration Council’s office, as screening begins

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

As the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, on Monday, began a nationwide screening of teachers in public and private primary and secondary schools, teachers in Plateau State are rushing to get registered to avoid being axed by the body.

The screening exercise is to weed out unqualified and unregistered persons in the education system.

Despite the shortage of personnel to effectively monitor teachers, officials of the Council were mobilised to the Southern Zone of the state to commence the screening.

A visit to the Council’s office in Jos, on Monday, saw an influx of teachers trooping in to get registered.

Meanwhile, Plateau State has over 7,000 registered teachers in public primary school, according to the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

However, the number for teachers in secondary and tertiary institutions could not be readily obtained, as officials with such data were out in the field for the monitoring exercise.

ALSO READ:

A Senior Administrative Officer at TRCN, Luka Wagami, confirmed that there was a high rate of registration compared to what obtained in the past and urged those yet to comply to immediately do so and avoid being sanctioned.

He said: “Since January, we have registered over 1,000 people. Just last month, we conducted an examination for 729 candidates from the University of Jos; 1,803 more will be writing in April. Over 1,000 more from NTI, Colleges of Education, Gindiri, and Pankshin, as well as a private college of education in the state.

“In December 2019, we issued over 441 certificates. In January 2020 over 600 primary school teachers were registered. Among the 1,803 awaiting to be certified, 16 of them are from the tertiary institutions.

“I am encouraging those yet to be registered to do so because the certificate doesn’t expire. They should also pay their annual dues.

“The monitoring team would continue to screen out those not registered because nominal rolls of schools would be checked, physical verification would be carried out and unqualified teachers would be shown the way out.

“Sanctions would also be meted out on defaulters.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: