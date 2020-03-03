Plateau stakeholders seek gender consideration in water policies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Critical stakeholders in the water sector in Plateau State have brainstormed on ways of mainstreaming gender into the Water Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH sector so that women and people living with disabilities could be taken into consideration in the formulation of water policy as well as provision of water.

The stakeholders yesterday at a meeting organized by Society for Water and Sanitation, NEWSAN a non-governmental organization highlighted the importance of having the event stressing that “women suffer disproportionally from unsafe WASH access” and the lack of inclusion has stopped girls and those living with disabilities from school attendance.

The meeting had participants from water related Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as from Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), the media and the communities.

Speaking at the event, Project Manager of NEWSAN, Jephtha Daleng, said the meeting tagged: “Gender Audit Validation Workshop” is aimed at addressing the gender gap currently existing in the WASH sector in the state and aimed at validating the reports of an audit survey conducted in the state.

His words, “This meeting is part of the ongoing EU-TAC funded project on water sanitation and hygiene in Plateau. Between October and December 2019, we conducted a survey on gender mainstreaming in the water sanitation and hygiene sector of the state.

“The survey, conducted by one of our partners, Fahariya Adolescent Development Network (FAANET) was done in some key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state and some communities in the two focal local government areas we are working on.

“So, the key expectation of this meeting is to present the outcome of the survey to key stakeholders, enable them make inputs and also develop an action plan that will mainstream gender issues in policy formulation.”

Also speaking, Zarah Dakum of FAANET, said her organisation used the Key Informant Interview (KII), Focus Group Discussion, and questionnaire in conducting the survey in 10 MDAs in the state, and four communities each in Riyom and Shendam local government areas of the state.

Evelyn Datauk, who is the Director of Administration in State Ministry for Water Resources and Energy, said the workshop was timely and assured that the Ministry would support all initiatives that would enable access to potable water by all genders of the society.

