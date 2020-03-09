Pictorial analysis of Lagos life by six artists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

One striking fact that gladdens the hearts of viewers at the ongoing exhibition tagged, ‘Dis Lagos Life’ is that we are telling our own stories from our point of view.

Lagos is no doubt, an exquisite and yet very complex city with a lot of global attention. People fly into the megacity observing our most extreme aspect, stay a few days or weeks, and leave with their perspective.

So, ‘Dis Lagos Life’ a photography exhibition by six artists: Amanda Iheme, Ayanfe Olarinde, Nelly Ating, Oluwamuyiwa Logo, Omoregie Osakpolor, and Somi Nwandu, documents fifty-eight honest, intimate, and audacious photos of these talented artists helping to tell our stories from our point of view.

Supported by The Wheatbaker and Louis Guntrum Wines, the photo exhibition curated by SMO Contemporary Art which opened to the public at the Wheatbaker on Monday, February 24th, runs till May 17th, 2020. The exhibition “takes us on a journey through the streets and occurrences in Lagos. It pushes us out of our curated bubbles into the raw beauty and harsh realities of the city, forcing us to engage, discuss, speak out, and make a change – even if just in our little corners.”

It also highlights curated quotes from six writers and thought leaders – Wana Udobang, Jareh Das, Kovie Evi-Parker, Sheila Chukwulozie, Roli Afinotan, and Adeoluwa Oluwajoba – whose reflective sentiments and analysis of Lagos provide a deeper appreciation of the exhibited images.

From photos of historical buildings to the daily struggles of transient communities to the effects of censorship on the minds of our youth, juxtaposed against the beautiful pattern and repetition of our organic and built environments, each of the artists gives us a glimpse of Lagos through their lenses, touching on the complex pressures of life in Lagos, while beckoning individuals to grapple more honestly, with what must change.

Issues revolving around migration have been of global concern and unfortunately, the focus has always been either on those incarcerated in Libya, or those perishing in the Mediterranean, no one is talking about those left behind. That’s Nelly’s story and it’s powerful; telling the story from the inside out.

With “Love & Loss: Nigeria Brain Drain”, images created by Nelly, a documentary photographer who is used to covering conflict areas, are an intimate exposé of unreported stories of those left behind by loved ones who have emigrated. Her images of Tola in her wedding dress, provide us with an unveiled glimpse of the emotional turmoil, mental unrest, and heartbreak associated with deferred love and loss.

Amanda’s explores the humanity of built spaces, and critically analyzes historical buildings in the Brazilian quarters according to an organic lifecycle. Her photos of ‘Waterhouse’ tells a story of the preservation of the legacy of Papa Esan, a repatriated slave, who used the remuneration he received after slavery, to build a water well for his household and the surrounding community. His house was called “Waterhouse”, and his legacy preserved through the establishment of the Lagos Water Corporation. Amanda’s images explore the birth, life, death and reincarnation of the built environment.

Omoregie’s ability to immerse himself in transient communities is evident in the raw expressions captured as he silently documented the displacement of waterfront communities since 2014. The photograph displaying protesting residents of the demolished areas communicates the soulful uncertainty and hopeless resolve of vulnerable citizens of this megacity.

Logor’s photos document familiar everyday themes while spotlighting the nuances. His black and white images are pure poetry, as well as historical references. For example, his photos of the ubiquitous motorcycles, called “okada” which dotted the Lagos landscape just a few weeks ago, might as well be archival photographs, with the recent ban on this preferred mode of transportation for the Lagos masses.

From another perspective, Ayanfe, the youngest exhibiting artist, presents photo collages, which address the struggles of city youths hustling for a better life and financial security in a witty, tongue-in-cheek way. Her collage “Wakapass” shows a blocked rear-view mirror, covered with hands, while pedestrians walk past, commenting on the current challenges Lagosians are facing trekking long distances due to insufficient transportation.

“With all of life’s challenges and chaos in Lagos, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, desensitized, and certain events go unreported. However, the works of each of these artists cause us to pause, collectively highlighting history, transience, loss, emotions, and injustice through honest and critical analysis of lives in this city,” said Nneoma Ilogu, the exhibition curator, and Manager at SMO Contemporary Art.

“Photography is unfortunately still an under-represented medium in Nigerian art collections, and so, it’s exciting for SMO as an art organisation to be push full on what is photography today.” remarked Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, SMO’s Founder and Artistic Director,” adding that “Dis Lagos Life showcases powerful narratives which will heighten our socio-cultural awareness while providing us with unforgettable images of a city which draws us into a whirlwind of energy, colour, and vibe at a critical time in our ever-changing history. The stories are poetic, engaging and sometimes raw. Very real and that’s what makes Lagos, city of contradictions.”

