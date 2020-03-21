Breaking News
Photos: The hot steppers at 7th AMVCA 2020

On 1:17 amIn Entertainmentby
By Ayo Onikoyi

The 7th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards went down last Saturday night, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, and it was celebration of haute couture of Africa.

Call it a gallery of fashion art as movie people across Africa came resplendent in different forms of fashion expressions. From the mesmerizing to the captivating; from the colourful to the glittering; and the bohemian to the bizarre, it was fashion explosion all the way spruced with glamour and glitz.

See photos from the 7th AMVCA below…

AMVCA
Beverly Naya
AMVCA
Bimbo Ademoye
AMVCA
Folu Storms
AMVCA
Frodd
AMVCA
Indimi Okojie
AMVCA
Venita

Tacha

2Baba
Adunni Ade
Ebuka
Funke Akindele
Iyabo Ojo and children
Kimoprah
Mercy Aigbe
Mike Edwards
Pretty Mike of Lagos
Toyin Abraham

