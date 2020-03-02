People Talk: Proposed immunity for principal members of NASS (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“I wonder why members of the National Assembly, NASS, are seeking immunity. It seems they have hidden agenda.

“This is a clear case of individuals planning to loot our money for their selfish gains then they want to use immunity to shield themselves from punishment.” -Ayo Afolabi, Public Analyst

“WHY should members of the National Assembly, NASS, always come first? Why should members of NASS always be self-centred?

“They are there to serve, not to dominate and misuse power. We need leaders that understand the essence of being in power.” -Tanimola Femi, Corps Member

“We thought the 9th Assembly will be a better one but the reverse is the case. They want to renovate the complex at an exorbitant cost, buy expensive SUVs and seek immunity.

“Is anything wrong with them or why is their thinking so petty and out of content? It’s a shame!” -Waliu Raheem, Businessman

“THE 1999 Constitution grants immunity to the president, vp, governors and their deputies to protect them from prosecution and destructive litigation.

“However, they can be investigated and prosecuted when out of office. Their request for immunity shows they want to evade accountability.

“They should focus on serving the citizens , enact laws and carry out oversight functions that will facilitate national development.” -Barr. Jide Ologun, VP, TOP Foundation

“Granting immunity to NASS principal officers is not necessary. Regardless of the fact that the NASS will be independent; it should also be noted that such practice which is democratic in nature, is not well grounded in Nigeria.

“So granting them immunity will definitely lead to abuse of power. Power tends to corrupt, absolute power corrupts absolutely.” -Oyewunmi Helen, Law student

“This is improper, they should be investigated and prosecuted if found guilty of any offence and the issue of immunity should not apply to them to prevent a situation where they will take the law into their hands anytime they feel like.

“In essence, neither the principal officers nor floor members should be granted immunity.” -Abiodun Oluwatoyin, Poultry Farmer

