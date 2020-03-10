People Talk: On N2.9bn car loan approval for Bayelsa governor (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“Bayelsa State is a developing state with about 8 local governments but one wonders why the House of Assembly members would decide to approve a whopping sum of N2.9b to purchase cars.

“Are they saddled with the responsibility to make laws or waste public funds in order to satisfy their selfish interests? This should not be tolerated at all.” -Okikiola Adewoyin Entrepreneur

“Political office holders are to serve humanity and not the other way round. Approving N2.9b to buy cars for political office holders is a waste of resources.

“They are less than 6 months in office and are approving loans to buy cars. Loans should be used for capital projects that will benefit the people if the government is really out to serve the people.” -Oláwálé Atèlúmòtú, Information manager

“The approval of N2.9 billion loan by the Bayelsa House of Assembly to purchase cars is a misplacement of priorities. For how long will a state continue to borrow?

“Not even to build infrastructure or invest in any other capital project but to buy cars which will still be a liability?” -John Naanchin Businessman

“This move is unsympathetic because Gov. Diri is taking the loan at a time when civil servants and pensioners in the state have not been paid.

“Also, it is another reason why the people of the state roundly rejected them at the poll. Diri should learn from the reactions of Bayelsans at the poll and look into their expectations.” -Engr. Epelle Goodnews

“It’s not a new thing to Nigerians that the legislature are just there to represent their own interest and not the interest of the people, Bayelsa House of Assembly are just following the footsteps of the National Assembly.

“I think there are a lot of things the government should focus on in Bayelsa right now before thinking of purchasing cars that the citizens won’t benefit from.” -Gbadegesin Samuel. Fashion Designer

“The money is too much to be expended on cars because there are good cars outside that are not as expensive as the ones the governor wants to buy.

“More so, I think there are many urgent needs in the state that require money rather than buying of cars. I see no reason why buying of cars should be a priority since all political leaders have enough personal and official cars.” -Emmanuel Titilola, Student

