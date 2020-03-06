[People Talk] Coronavirus: How prepared are Nigerians? (3)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“I’ll say we are 75% prepared because nobody wants to die, that’s why most Nigerians can do anything to avoid being infected even though some of the recommendations are not real.

“However, on the part of government, their level of preparedness is not encouraging. Federal and state governments need to put all necessary facilities in place.” -Fatotimi Aderonke, Entrepreneur

“Nigerians appear to be well sensitized. Information about the virus is everywhere; responses from Nigerians have been positive. We’ve seen letters from health ministers about the virus and where to go and who to call if symptoms are observed.

“The information has been transmitted to grassroots level; my mother in-law up country knows what to do and preventive measures to take. I’ll say we’re more prepared on a personal level than on the national level.” -Mbanefo Nkiru, Self Employed

“Nigeria and Nigerians have deliberately prepared for the outbreak of coronavirus by updating one another regularly on what steps should be taken to prevent the spread.

“In addition, Nigerians should cultivate the habit of washing their hands at least twice in three hours and ensure we all go out with handkerchiefs whenever we are in public space.” -Imam Rasheed Olamilekan, Supplier

“I’ll say we are 70% prepared. We don’t have much facilities but even countries that have the facilities can’t curtail the virus, but I’m hoping that Nigeria is going to curb the virus.

“There is a technology used in US for the cure of cancer, viruses and other diseases, it is called CRISPR. So if the government can invest in that, probably they might get a cure and that will be nice.” -Victor Akowe Corps Member.

“People are now being careful as they don’t want to touch or hold strangers pending the time the virus will be curtailed. The level of preparedness is so high that some people wear nose and face masks to avoid being infected.

“On government’s part, They is trying its best by telling people all the precautions needed to tackle the virus.” -Solesi Ayomide, Student

“As messed up as Nigeria might be, the govt handles disease outbreaks with a sense of urgency. We handled Ebola efficiently and I believe we can combat COVID19.

“The Health Ministry gave limited information regarding the virus; it has flu-like symptoms which can be asymptomatic in people with high immunity, symptoms lasts for few days and can be self-resolving.

“Research has proven that blacks have some level of natural immunity towards the virus.” -Kenechukwu Daniel, Student

