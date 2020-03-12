PENCOM operating illegally for 4 years ― Reps

Kindly Share This Story:

*Summon SGF

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Pensions has summoned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, over allegations that the board of the Pensions Commission, PENCOM, has been operating since 2016, without a board, in contravention of section 19 of the Pension Reform Act, 2014.

The Committee also insists the Acting DG of the Agency is Acting as DG without the backing of the Act or any law.

A top staff of the Committee, made the disclosure to VANGUARD at the National Assembly on Thursday.

He said “we have decided to summon the SGF to appear before us on Thursday, March 19, 2020, to explain why he hasn’t advised the Federal government to constitute a board for PENCOM in 4 years, in breach of section 19 of the PENCOM Act, 2014”.

The Act states in Section 19(1), that “there is established a Governing Board for the Commission(in this Act referred to as the Board).

“The Board shall consist of a part-time Chairman who shall be a fit and proper person with adequate cognate experience in pension matters, the director General of the Commission, four full-time Commissioners of the Commission, a representative of each of the following agencies and institutions, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Finance, Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Nigerian Employers Consultative Association, Central Bank of Nigeria, Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria Stock Exchange and National Insurance Commission”.

He also disclosed that the Committee frowned at the situation where the DG was in Acting capacity for 4 years, with any backing from neither the PENCOM nor any other law.

The above agencies, were also all summoned by the Committee on the subject matter.

According to the VANGUARD source, the Committee, resolved at a closed-door meeting yesterday, to issue the summons, after a 2-day public hearing on “Non-remittance of Pension Contributions by Employers and Delays/Non-payment of Pension Entitlements to Retirees by Pension Fund Administrators and Non-adherence/Compliance to the Provisions of the Pension Reform Act, 2014 by Relevant Government Authorities”.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Pension Committee, Rep. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, warned that his Committee, “will not leave any stone unturned towards unraveling the mystery enshrined in the perennial cases of pension fund mismanagement and ill-treatment of ailing pensioners”.

Recall that the House of Representatives on December 5, 2019, had commenced an investigation of allegations that the Pension Commission fraudulently spent N5.2billion on salaries of only 390 staff, within months, without approval of the National Assembly. The Committee, led by Rep. Rurum, at an interactive session with the Acting Director-General of Pension Commission, Hajia Aisha Dahir Umar, threatened to sanction the Acting DG, if she didn’t convince the committee on how N5.2billion was spent on salaries of less than 400 staff of the Commission. The Committee also rejected the Commission’s proposed 2020 budget layout of N207.4billion. Earlier, the House also approved a motion to probe alleged “non-remittances of Contribution by Employers, Delay/non-payment of Entitlements to Pensioners by Pension Fund Administrators and Non Adherence to the provisions of the Pension Reform Act, 2014 by relevant Authorities”. The mover the motion for the probe, Rep. Yusuf Gadji, said sections 11(3) 11(6) of the Pension Reform Act, were breached by Pencom and PFAs. The House disclosed that “the number of retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme as at 30th September, 2019 are 298,614; while the pension industry membership had grown to 8.85millio people. He house also noted that “thousands of retirees especially primary School teachers in many states of the Federation who retired in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 have not been able access their Contributions in the Retirement Savings Account, due to unknown reasons”.

