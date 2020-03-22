Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s female number one chess player, Jessica Pelomoh was the star attraction at the sixth edition of the PwC Chess4Change mentorship programme held in Lagos recently.

Pelomoh, who was an alumna of the PwC Chess4Change mentorship programme shown like a million stars in the two-day event held at the Dolphin High School, Lagos Island and Immaculate Heart Comprehensive High School, Maryland.

The highest FIDE rated Nigerian female player shined brightly when she was pited against student representatives from schools from the Lagos Island and Mainland in the PwC Chess4Change programme.

In her remarks, the Lagos State Polytechnic student and a beneficiary of the 2016 edition of the Chess4Change programme, urged students to continue to practice and constantly aim to improve in the game.

Pelomoh said her first contact with the game was in early 2016 at the Chess4Change tourney, stressing that, she went on to qualifying to represent Nigeria at the African Youth Championships the same year just 4 months after her first game.

She emphasized the importance and impact of her coach as a senior guardian and mentor in the game, someone who made sure she practiced constantly. She also gave some gameplay tips asking young players to take their time in making decisions on the board.

Ajuh John Owie, an alumnus of the PwC Chess4Change programme and a Bio-chemistry student of the University of Lagos also took part in the mini-challenge.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: