The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Eminent leaders of thought on the platform of Third Force Movement have described the ruling of Supreme Court as an endorsement of electoral fraud “which places a huge burden on the court and the Lord Justices.”

While describing the majority judgement as an endorsement of electoral fraud, the PDP, however, commended Justice Chima Nweze who disagreed with her six colleagues who affirmed the declaration of the APC candidate as winner of the governorship poll.

In a statement issued by party’s Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it was unfortunate that “the Supreme Court had the wholesome opportunity to redeem itself and correct its errors but chose to hide behind technicality to justify and endorse an electoral fraud.

“What Nigerians expected of the Supreme Court, since the error in its earlier judgement had been fully established, was to summon the courage to affirm its infallibility by correcting the errors and handing over victory to the rightful winner. Sadly, it failed to do so.

“For the avoidance of doubt, what the Supreme Court had done in this judgement is to uphold and legalise the writing of election results by individual contestants against the will of the people as expressed at the poll.

“As a party, we hold that on this judgement, all election stakeholders must rally to create remedies for this pathetic situation created by the Supreme Court in the Imo governorship election before our entire electoral process becomes vanquished.

“More distressing is the fact that the judgement has heavily detracted from the confidence Nigerians and the international community reposed on the Supreme Court and our entire jurisprudence.

“This judgement will continue to haunt the Supreme Court. It has created a burden of precedence and fallibility on the Court.”

The statement continued: “Our party abides completely by every word of the judgment of Justice Nweze as treated facts, which are truly sacred. Justice Nweze’s pronouncement, which went straight into the substance of our application represents a universal view about the travesty of justice that occurred in the Imo state governorship election judgement.

In like manner, the Third Force Movement said the judgement “has cast serious doubt over the integrity and sanctity of the Nigerian judiciary.”

In a statement by their spokesperson, Dr. Olusegun Obe, the eminent leaders said it will petition the United Nations, UN; United States of America, USA, and the international community “over the fraud and injustice in the judgement.”

They said the latest ruling of the Supreme Court, which rejected application for the review of its earlier judgement, runs contrary to the precedence set by the Supreme Court on the matter of review.

They said the judgement violates “the spirit and principle of justice, which is the whole essence of the necessity for the judiciary and so may heighten the political tension in Imo State and the south-east at large.”

