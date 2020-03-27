PDP congratulates Gov. Matawalle, Zamfara people over S/Court judgment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle as well as the people of Zamfara state over the upholding of his mandate by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The party said the judgment of the Supreme Court has reaffirmed the will of God that he will lead the people of Zamfara.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP urged Governor Matawalle to continue in his already manifest efforts in stabilizing and repositioning the state for higher productivity, peaceful coexistence and massive human and infrastructural development in line with the manifesto of the PDP and the visions of of its founding fathers.

READ ALSO:

“The party charged the governor to note that the people of Zamfara state repose immense confidence in him and the PDP and as such he must not spare any effort in delivering on his mandate in keeping with the guiding principles of the PDP,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: