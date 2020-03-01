PDP clears chairmanship seats in Enugu council election

Kindly Share This Story:

Chinedu Adonu – Awka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday won all the chairmanship and councilors’ seats in the local government election in Enugu State.

The party defeated 35 other political parties that took part in the election.

The Chairman of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), Dr. Mike Ajogwu, told journalists that PDP won the chairmanship seats in all the 17 local government areas of the state.

He said the winners of the councillorship positions had been announced in each of the 17 council secretariats.

Ajogwu said: “In what could be adjudged the freest and fairest election in the state, the PDP chairmanship candidates that contested the 2020 Local Council Election in Enugu State on Saturday defeated their opponents from 35 other political parties that vied in the election.”

The elected Chairman of Udenu local government area, Solomon Onah, commended governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership style, saying he “had made Enugu a one-party state”.

He said: “Governor Ugwuanyi is a pragmatic leader. His leadership style has whittled opposition.

“Enugu is now a one-party state because Governor Ugwuanyi does not discriminate among the parties. This is why PDP finds it easy to win elections in the state.

