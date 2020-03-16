Patronize locally made milk to grow the economy — Ex-Bauchi gov Muazu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Former Bauchi state governor and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Muazu has admonished Nigerians to patronize locally made milk to improve the nation’s economy.

The former governor made the statement on Monday in Bauchi at a Conference of Nigerian Society for Animal Production, tagged; ‘Animal Agriculture: Exploring the Goldmine of Nigeria’s Agro-Revolution’.

He lamented that the huge amount of money expended on foreign milk could be used to scale up production of locally made milk, particularly in the Northern part of the country.

“We are wasting a lot of money to import milk. We spend billions of Naira to import what our farmers can produce here. If we channel all the money we spend to import milk to empower our local farmers, especially in the North, our economy will grow and employment will be created for our young people.

“I intend to set up a dairy factory in Bauchi very soon. I want to buy my milk from you people. You should stop drinking foreign milk. We have the capacity to produce for sale. I urge every citizen to own at least 50 cows for milk production,” he said.

Earlier, the keynote speaker, Prof Baba Yusuf Abubakar from University of Abuja during his speech said Nigeria is spending between N3 billion and N5 billion annually to import livestock while urging the Federal Ministry of Agriculture embark on livestock census to determine the current.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion and Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Bogoro called for the revival of wildlife parks across the country.

