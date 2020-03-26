Patricia announces full remote working plan and relief funds for all staff members

Kindly Share This Story:

Suspended flights, cancelled tours, disruption of businesses and economies, temporary closures of restaurants, and millions of people in lockdown amid an extended nationwide holiday are just some of the results of the dreaded Coronavirus (Covid-19) that has caused more than 10,000 deaths worldwide, with over 300,000 new cases, and the last 100,000 cases happening in 3 days.

Meanwhile, as the Covid-19 spreads, Bitcoin and Giftcards trading giant PATRICIA has announced that its management and staff will be working remotely starting from Monday 23rd March 2020, while assuring customers and users of their commitment to continuously provide exceptional services while ensuring the safety of all employees.

In an announcement, the founder and CEO Mr Fejiro Hanu Agbodje sympathized with those who have lost their loved ones due to the Coronavirus outbreak. “As a Business, we are concerned about the health and safety of our staff hence, we are going remote. We are mandating all staff to work from home for the next few weeks and may be extended if the need arises.

Additionally, all Patricia staff shall be entitled to a relief fund to enable them to stock up on food and other essentials. Further commenting on the need for relief funds to be provided for all members and staff, Mr Fejiro also said, “It is meant to help with these adjustments. To cushion the unexpected expenses that may arise as a result of this decision. We don’t have to just be responsive but also responsible. We draw our strength from the humans of Patricia.

However, the business does not anticipate any disruption to any of its services, including Bitcoin and Giftcards trading, Converting airtime to cash and as well as domestic subscriptions. All internal processes and workflow have been fully optimized to ensure seamless transactions to meet users demands in this trying period.

Patricia is committed to a safe and secured world, together we can collectively defeat Coronavirus if we send the right messages to our families and communities.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: