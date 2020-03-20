Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The popular Mile 12 Market in Lagos State, Friday, witnessed panic buying as different categories of people thronged the market for patronage.

Vanguard observed that the various sections of the market especially the edible goods area started witnessing a beehive of activities as early as 5 am thereby causing traffic jam which affected major streets in the axis.

Both axis of korodu/Mile 12 expressway were not left out as gridlock stretched beyond the market to Itowolo and Majidun and from Underbridge to Ojota.

As at 5 pm, all car parks around the market were occupied as owners of private vehicles jostled for parking space.

Vanguard observed that some traffic officials on duty were overwhelmed as the situation caught them unawares.

At Mile 12 inward Ajilinti, some hawkers, truck pushers and roadside traders were seen arguing over the Right of Way.

A trader Madam Aderonke Oteniya attributed the panic buying to apprehension over the spread of Coronavirus which has led to the state government’s decision to restrict public gatherings to a maximum of 50 people in attendance while both public and private schools have been temporarily shut.

Another trader Mr Charles Okoli said the Friday’s patronage was like that of Yuletide seasons.

Commercial drivers seized the opportunity to inflate fares as a trip from Ikorodu to Mile 12 skyrocketed to N300 from its usual N150 and vice versa from Mile 12 to Ikorodu as some commuters who could not afford the fares resolved to trek.

As a result of the situation, some defiant motorists were seen plying BRT lane though the situation brought about long queues at various BRT shelters.

Kindly Share This Story: