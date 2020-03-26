Panic as Nigeria confirms 14 new cases of Coronavirus — toll now 65

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
Confirming this in a tweet on Thursday, the NCDC noted that 2of the cases are in the FCT, while 12 are in Lagos.
“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria and 1 is close contact of a confirmed case.
“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are
65 confirmed cases,
3 discharged and
1 death.”
