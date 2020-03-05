Oyo to reintroduce Open Day system in public primary schools

Kindly Share This Story:

EXECUTIVE Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran has said the state government will reintroduce the Open Day system in its public primary schools.

He said this during his state-wide interactive session with Head Teachers in Ibadan recently.

Adeniran opined that Open Day, when introduced, would give parents the opportunity to visit their children in schools, where they would get first-hand insights into their children’s performance and speak to their teachers on how to further improve the performances of the children.

He said Oyo State Government would also employ more strategies as part of measures to complement its absolute commitment to improving the basic education sector.

“We will reintroduce Open Day system back to our public schools, because we realised that this would complement Governor Seyi Makinde’s free education policy. Parents need to be responsible for their children’s progress in schools,” he said.

While Dr. Adeniran stressed that being a teacher requires patience and great discipline, he urged teachers to ensure their pupils compete favourably with their contemporaries in reading and writing skills.

He said that the state government would take suggestions and ideas that would further build the capacity of the teaching workforce in Oyo State. He noted that the present administration is doing so much to improve pupils’ reading culture, by providing running grants to schools, building facilities among others.

