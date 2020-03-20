Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State government has planned to increase its revenue generation in the gaming and lottery industry by N500 million annually, just as the government said the interest to protect consumers and keep gambling fair and save, was high on its agenda.

This was disclosed at the weekend, by the Director-General of the Oyo State Gaming Board (OYSGB), Mr Jide Boladuro, while briefing newsmen on the state government’s desire to promote a peaceful and friendly society for the pursuit of higher revenues.

The DG recalled that on the assumption of office, the board has generated over N200 million, which he said, had been deployed towards developmental projects infrastructure, health, education and sports.

He said: “It is clear that gaming and lottery is a vital and growing part of revenue generation in Oyo State. It is worth mentioning, that gaming is meant to for adult population. In this regard, there would be zero tolerance for under-age gaming in Oyo State as we expect all operators to adhere strictly to this policy.”

“It is also imperative, that as regulators, we sensitise the public on responsible gaming, not just for the underage, but to curb irresponsible gaming addiction that is detrimental to the society,” he added.

Mr. Boladuro further disclosed that he has been mandated as the DG, to deliver regulation in the public interest, build public and consumer trust necessary for long term sustainability and growth in the market, ensure fairness and openness to operators and consumers, ensure investors comply with their mandatory corporate social responsibility.

“Expanding the gaming and lottery market through the introduction of more segments like the state lottery, society lottery, scratch cards, casinos, more pools etc. Maintaining gaming market integrity,” he mentioned.

Boladuro, then maintained, the board would be setting up a toll-free call centre for consumer complaints and redress, saying, the planned development was necessitated as a result of recurring cases of grievances and complaints, which he said, have increased by over 120 per cent in the last two years.

Vanguard

