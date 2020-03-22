Oyo PDP suspends political activities, gatherings over coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has directed its members to suspend all political meeting at the ward and local government levels, following the reported case of the virus in the state at the weekend.

This was contained in a statement made available by the party’s secretary, Mr Wasiu Adeleke on Sunday evening, urging party leaders and executive members to monitor the compliance of the directive in their various local governments.

The statement read: “I have the directive of the State Chairman of PDP to announce the suspension of all political meeting at the ward and local government levels.

ALSO READ:

“The directive is to avoid further spread of the deadly Coronavirus. All party leaders and executive members should monitor the compliance of this directive in their various local governments.”

Recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, broke the news of the reported case of Coronavirus on Sunday morning on his Twitter handle, adding that the suspected case who has been in isolation eventually turned positive and confirmed in the test result.

The governor said although the result was released at 17:35pm on March 21 at LUTH where the test was conducted, but it got to the state late night and received by the task force.

He added that another United Kingdom (UK) returnee on a suspected case has been identified and kept in isolation in Oluyole area of the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: