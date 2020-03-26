Oyo APC faction describes Ajimobi’s reconciliation c’ttee as dead on arrival

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A faction of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, known as the APC reformers, which comprises of former political appointees and elected officials during the administration of the immediate-past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi on Thursday described the recently announced reconciliation committee headed by a former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, as dead on arrival.

The group also said the move was the greatest joke in the ongoing drama within APC fold in the state.

The group, in a statement after its emergency meeting held in Igbeti area of Oyo State, wondered how a culprit would become a judge in his own case.

In a communiqué signed by the deputy coordinator of the group, Mr Wasiu Olatunbosun Akaejo, the group explained that Ajimobi and virtually every member of the said committee played significant roles in the events leading to the present crisis bedevilling the party in the state.

According to the group, his recent antics further affirmed that Ajimobi lacks the moral justification to call for any reconciliation.

The group noted that Ajimobi was insincere, adding that, the former governor has the habit of use-and-dump and loves politics of deceits and self-centeredness.

APC reformer, therefore, warned the upright members whose names are included in the committee to learn from others who had been victims of Ajimobi’s antics of deceit.

The group appealed to every sincere progressive across the country most importantly, the national leadership, the chairman of the national reconciliation committee, Chief Bisi Akande and other leaders to come to the aid of the teeming faithful members of the party in Oyo State.

Vanguard

