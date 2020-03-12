Otuaro deserved Ambassador of Peace Award – Okowa, Independent Newspapers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Independent Newspapers Limited have said Mr Kingsley Otuaro “richly deserved the Peace Ambassador of Niger Delta 2019” award recently conferred on him in Lagos.

Writing on behalf of the management and Board of Editors of Independent Newspapers Limited, Steve Omanufeme, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief said “the selection committee specifically recognised you for your giant strides in grassroots peace initiative, community harmony and the final cessation of inter-ethnic hostilities in Delta State and across the South-South region.”

In a congratulatory message to his deputy, Otuaro, entitled “All Hail the Peace Ambassador of the Niger Delta,” Governor Okowa noted: “This is one award that is more than justified. It is a fitting tribute to your decades of relentless crusade for lasting peace in the Niger Delta. Current and future generations of Niger Deltans will forever cherish your indelible footprints in this regard. Congratulations.”

The Independent Newspapers Limited management maintained: “Your track records and consistent leadership resolve in conflict resolution has redefined security management and changed the landscape of your state and region from that of almost unbridled restiveness to an haven of peace where businesses thrive and lives and property are secured.”

Describing Otuaro as “a protagonist of peace”, the Independent Newspapers Limited management held that Otuaro’s “contributions as a frontline role model have brought profound transformation to the image of the region once branded with criminality.”

“There is no better time to honour and celebrate your modest contributions as our nation grapples for peace and security”, the statement further noted.

