Osun Assembly to pass Amotekun Corp bill Tuesday

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, said on Monday the state “Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corp Establishment Bill 2020″ would pass its third reading on Tuesday.

The speaker disclosed this after reading the bill for the second time on the floor of the Assembly.

He said the recommendations of members of the public during the public hearing had further strengthened the bill.

According to him, the enthusiasm and contribution of stakeholders during the public hearing necessitated the need for lawmakers to give the bill a speedy deliberation.

Earlier, the House had dissolved into a committee of whole where deliberations and errors in the bill were corrected and new suggestions injected.

After the deliberation, the speaker read out the newly drafted bill.

He said: “We are encouraged by the large turnout of members of the public during the public hearing and we will ensure that the bill is read and pass the third reading tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Vanguard

