Osinbajo’s police escort rider dies in auto crash

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

A police escort rider attached to the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo died in a road accident while on official duty Friday.

The escort rider, Insp. Ali Gomina, 45, was involved in an accident on the road leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said: “The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the” scheduled “trip.

The Vice- President, according to the statement, described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who would be greatly missed by the team.

He is survived by his wife, children, and relatives.

Vanguard

