Osinbajo’s police escort, Gomina, dies in auto crash

On 7:10 pm
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A police escort, an outrider, attached to the convoy of Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, died in a road accident while on official duty.

The police escort, Inspector Ali Gomina, 45, was involved in an accident on the road to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in Abuja said: “The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.”

The Vice President, according to the statement, described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer, who will be greatly missed by the team.

He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.

Professor Osinbajo prayed the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest.

