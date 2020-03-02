Breaking News
Translate

Osinbajo, IGP, NSA meet in Aso Rock

On 2:12 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-VICE President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, the National Security Adviser, NSA Major General Babagana Monguno and the Director General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufa’i.

READ ALSO: APC, PDP fight over COVID-19 index case in Nigeria

Also present at the meeting is the Chief of Defence Intelligence, CDI, the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali and the representative of the Director General, Department of State Services.
Although at press time, the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was reliably gathered that it was for the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!