Assures family, community of government’s support

“Late Inspector Ali Gomina was an officer that was loved by many, he served very dutifully and diligently. We are all very sad when this happened. It is terrible.”

Those were the words of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, earlier today when he paid a condolence visit to the family of late Inspector Ali Gomina and the entire Gui community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

Prof. Osinbajo arrived at the community at about 3.45 pm accompanied by aides and was received by the Chief of the village, Alhaji Alhassan Yussuf and other leaders of the community.

After prayers by the Imam of Gui community mosque, Abubakar Jibril and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor in the community, Pastor Adegbe Julius, the Vice President spent time interacting with the family especially the widow of the deceased, Asiya Ali Gomina and his first son, Ali Kabiru Gomina, expressing his condolence and encouraging them.

Addressing the chief of the village and others shortly after interacting with the family, Prof. Osinbajo said “We all loved him. He served very dutifully and diligently. We are all very sad when this happened. It is terrible. We were all there and saw it happen and we are very pained by it. This is the reason we have all come, to commiserate with the family and the community.”

Assuring the family and the community of government’s support to both the immediate family of the late officer and the community in general, the Vice President said “I am here today myself to see his children, and see what we can do to help the family, and in his honour, what we can do to help his community.”

Prof. Osinbajo then prayed “God will help and sustain his family, we pray that all will be well with his family and community.

“We will also see what we can do to assist the community in whatever way. God bless you, well done.”

Late Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, one of the police escort riders in the Office of the Vice President, was killed in a road accident while on official duty on Friday 13th March 2020.

Gomina died after a runaway Toyota Camry car ran into him, knocking him and throwing him down against a moving tanker way ahead of the convoy on the expressway to the airport in Abuja.

